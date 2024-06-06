Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 430,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,207,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.11% of Chubb as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after buying an additional 495,860 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,235,000 after buying an additional 324,019 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in Chubb by 175,378.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after buying an additional 112,242 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 1,275.7% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 29,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $1,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,665 shares of company stock worth $28,892,351 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.70.

Get Our Latest Report on CB

Chubb Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $263.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,815. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $275.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.22.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.