Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Makes New Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,650,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.06% of Zscaler as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Zscaler by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Zscaler by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,740,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,493. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of -342.29 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.59 and a 1 year high of $259.61.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $182.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
