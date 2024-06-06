Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 100,938 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2,139.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100,938 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $14,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,515,000 after acquiring an additional 26,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,078,000 after acquiring an additional 431,623 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,677.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.62. The company had a trading volume of 818,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $170.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.86 and its 200-day moving average is $145.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.33.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

