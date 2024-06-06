Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 39,087 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 687.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 39,087 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $21,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $387.16. 819,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,582. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.16. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.30.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

