Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 3,055.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 723,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,903 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Envista were worth $17,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVST. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Envista by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Envista by 33.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 1,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVST shares. TheStreet lowered Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Envista Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Envista stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $18.44. 1,301,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,783. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $36.14. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -25.75, a PEG ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.85 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Envista Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.