Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.46.

PEG opened at $74.86 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $91,192.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,270.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $91,192.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,270.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,948 shares of company stock worth $520,814. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,344,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 29.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,796,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,121,000 after buying an additional 34,191 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 270,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,387,000 after acquiring an additional 62,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

