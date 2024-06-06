Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Geoffrey Beran Rose Sells 4,297 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,297 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $29,950.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,384.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Geoffrey Beran Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pulmonx alerts:

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $10,312.64.

On Monday, April 22nd, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $8,868.16.

On Friday, March 22nd, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $11,082.24.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

Shares of LUNG stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 319,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,065. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $274.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 48.09% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. The business had revenue of $18.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LUNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LUNG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Pulmonx by 609.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pulmonx

(Get Free Report)

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.