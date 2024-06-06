Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives $16.33 Average PT from Analysts

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LUNG shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.64. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.95.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,297 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $29,950.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,384.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $38,160.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 209,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,517.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $29,950.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 301,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,384.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,324 shares of company stock valued at $98,374. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 53,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 24.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,029,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,968,000 after buying an additional 401,830 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the third quarter worth $3,846,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the third quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,906,000 after acquiring an additional 19,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

