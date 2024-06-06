Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 69.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LUNG. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pulmonx

Pulmonx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.95. The firm has a market cap of $274.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 48.09% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. The business had revenue of $18.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pulmonx news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $29,950.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,384.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pulmonx news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $38,160.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 209,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,517.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $29,950.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,384.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,324 shares of company stock worth $98,374 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,029,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,968,000 after acquiring an additional 401,830 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 53,001 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,846,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.