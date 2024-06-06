Quantum Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.02 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $0.06 and $8.02 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantum has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

