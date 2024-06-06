Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.81.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QBR.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$38.50 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

TSE:QBR.B opened at C$29.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.72. Quebecor has a 1-year low of C$27.25 and a 1-year high of C$34.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.72. The stock has a market cap of C$4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.37.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

