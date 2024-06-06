Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Director Buys $18,180.00 in Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) Director Audrey Dunning acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $18,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Quest Resource Price Performance

QRHC opened at $8.86 on Thursday. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $72.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Resource

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Quest Resource during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its stake in Quest Resource by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,595,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,208,000 after buying an additional 24,955 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Quest Resource by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 366,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 60,396 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Quest Resource during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Resource during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Resource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QRHC

About Quest Resource

(Get Free Report)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.