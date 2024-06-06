Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.46

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 40301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company has a market cap of C$12.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.86.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Questor Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.95% and a negative net margin of 66.84%. The firm had revenue of C$0.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

