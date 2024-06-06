Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15. 299 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 6.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.19%.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

