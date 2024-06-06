Radio Caca (RACA) Trading 20.6% Higher This Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $110.67 million and $19.86 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 366,035,221,779 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

