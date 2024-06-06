Raymond James Cuts VersaBank (TSE:VBNK) Price Target to C$12.00

VersaBank (TSE:VBNK – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential downside of 8.19% from the company’s current price.

VersaBank Trading Up 0.3 %

VBNK traded up C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$13.07. 7,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,599. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.86. VersaBank has a one year low of C$9.71 and a one year high of C$16.49. The firm has a market cap of C$339.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.08.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

