Raymond James Cuts VersaBank (TSE:VBNK) Price Target to C$12.00

VersaBank (TSE:VBNK – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential downside of 8.19% from the company’s current price.
VersaBank Trading Up 0.3 %
VBNK traded up C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$13.07. 7,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,599. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.86. VersaBank has a one year low of C$9.71 and a one year high of C$16.49. The firm has a market cap of C$339.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.08.
About VersaBank
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VersaBank
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Verint Systems Impresses With Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.