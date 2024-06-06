Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Position Lifted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Realty Income worth $27,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 423.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on O. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:O traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,055,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,557,371. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average is $54.25. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

