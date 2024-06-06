Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $21,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Reliance by 183.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RS stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $289.50. 366,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,633. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $309.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.94. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.14 and a fifty-two week high of $342.20.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

RS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total transaction of $1,450,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,042 shares in the company, valued at $12,773,941.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Reliance news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total value of $1,450,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,773,941.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

