Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 6th (ADBE, APH, ATOS, BABA, BASE, BME, CDIO, CHPT, CIFR, CORZ)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, June 6th:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $660.00 to $580.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Adobe Inc alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $610.00 to $525.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $115.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) had its price target boosted by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $6.00 to $6.25. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $111.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $36.00 to $30.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $32.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $31.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $19.00 to $21.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 585 ($7.50) to GBX 471 ($6.03). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $1.35 to $2.00. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $4.00 to $3.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $5.50 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $8.00 to $10.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $850.00 to $900.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $850.00 to $905.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $17.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $18.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $11.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $9.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $12.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $135.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $147.00 to $140.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $160.00 to $155.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $168.00 to $143.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $65.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $118.00 to $120.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $10.00 to $11.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $215.00 to $150.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $160.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $220.00 to $155.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $176.00 to $136.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $230.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $187.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $214.00 to $176.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $152.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $4.25 to $4.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $140.00 to $122.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $22.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $397.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $430.00 to $440.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $437.00 to $447.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $410.00 to $416.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $509.00 to $457.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $550.00 to $470.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $395.00 to $338.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $420.00 to $384.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $83.00 to $79.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $7.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $205.00 to $192.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $86.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $105.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $90.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $101.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $92.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $92.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $73.00 to $80.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $122.00 to $144.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $149.00 to $154.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $335.00 to $320.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target increased by Argus from $115.00 to $120.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $473.00 to $475.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) had its target price increased by Argus from $77.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $175.00 to $158.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $43.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $45.00 to $52.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $45.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $36.50 to $46.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $55.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $42.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $36.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) had its target price cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $10.00 to $9.50. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $95.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target increased by Argus from $135.00 to $140.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $13.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $12.00 to $10.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $153.00 to $183.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.33) to GBX 700 ($8.97). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $69.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $135.00 to $138.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.