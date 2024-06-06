Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Gap Down to $109.86

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $109.86, but opened at $107.31. Revvity shares last traded at $108.95, with a volume of 20,832 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on RVTY. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Revvity in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.92.

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.67 and a 200-day moving average of $104.13.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Revvity’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth $1,579,487,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth $838,080,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 3.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,664,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,769,000 after purchasing an additional 210,100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 18.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,126,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,258,000 after purchasing an additional 332,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth $129,483,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

