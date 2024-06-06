Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.86

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 4437145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47.

Institutional Trading of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 67.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 46,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the third quarter worth approximately $6,640,000. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

