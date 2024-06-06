Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,765,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,378,776 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Cruises makes up approximately 0.9% of Capital Research Global Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.12% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $3,854,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RCL. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $3,393,222.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,859,758.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,300 shares of company stock valued at $19,037,832 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

RCL traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $156.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,022. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $156.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.17 and its 200 day moving average is $128.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.81.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

