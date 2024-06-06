Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Shares Down 2%

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Free Report) shares were down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.52. Approximately 30,205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 63,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Rupert Resources from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Rupert Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

About Rupert Resources

The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$864.74 million and a P/E ratio of -94.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.52.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

