RWWM Inc. Purchases 93,131 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

RWWM Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,439,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,131 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 13.9% of RWWM Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RWWM Inc. owned about 0.07% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $120,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,842,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,012,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day moving average is $53.46.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.23%.

About Wells Fargo & Company



Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.



