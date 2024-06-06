Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.13-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.205-$1.213 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion. Samsara also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.00-$0.01 EPS.

Samsara Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of IOT traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,870,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,417. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of -65.62 and a beta of 1.51. Samsara has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $42.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. Analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Samsara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 9,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $344,458.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,892,780.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $3,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,335 shares in the company, valued at $10,616,764.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 9,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $344,458.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,892,780.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,676,783 shares of company stock valued at $61,519,215. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

