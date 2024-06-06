Sanford C. Bernstein Trims Boeing (NYSE:BA) Target Price to $215.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $220.89.

Get Boeing alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $189.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.51 and a beta of 1.55. Boeing has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.26.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Boeing by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.