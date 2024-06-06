SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 746,386 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in SAP were worth $1,537,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in SAP by 24.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in SAP by 12.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the third quarter worth about $9,192,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in SAP by 3.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in SAP by 5.4% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $188.75 on Thursday. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $199.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.76 and a 200-day moving average of $176.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $2.3852 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

