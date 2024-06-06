Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Lowered by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 745.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.72.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.