Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Holdings Decreased by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,901,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,785 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 10.6% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned 0.73% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $92,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,613,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,186,000 after acquiring an additional 787,113 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,398,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,989,000 after acquiring an additional 548,650 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,517,000. GTS Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,284.1% in the third quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 406,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after acquiring an additional 377,152 shares during the period. Finally, Towneley Capital Management Inc DE acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,004,000.

Shares of SCHO stock remained flat at $47.99 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 832,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,717. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.16. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $48.65.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

