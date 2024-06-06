Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Holdings Raised by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.58. 176,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,726. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.10 and a 200-day moving average of $71.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

