Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.000-8.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4 billion-$7.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.5 billion. Science Applications International also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.00-$8.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.60.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $118.09 on Thursday. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $101.53 and a 12-month high of $145.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 17.33%.

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

