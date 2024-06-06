Scott N. Flanders Acquires 9,400 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) Director Scott N. Flanders acquired 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $16,826.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 624,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,430.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fathom Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTHM traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.86. 62,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,584. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). Fathom had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 43.82%. The firm had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTHM shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Fathom from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reduced their target price on Fathom from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fathom

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTHM. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 3.2% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 23.1% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,546,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 289,978 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 43,383 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

