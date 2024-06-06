Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.06-0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $207-217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.21 million. Semtech also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.060-0.120 EPS.
Semtech Stock Up 8.5 %
SMTC opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.63. Semtech has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Semtech had a negative net margin of 125.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $192.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Semtech
In related news, CFO Mark Lin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
