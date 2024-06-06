SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

NASDAQ SNES opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 6.91. SenesTech has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $16.56.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). SenesTech had a negative net margin of 545.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.46%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($15.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SenesTech will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 1.94% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

