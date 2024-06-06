Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Paul Paradis Sells 1,645 Shares

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $129,231.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,973,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Paradis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $111,629.70.

On Thursday, May 9th, Paul Paradis sold 1,470 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $113,719.20.

On Friday, May 3rd, Paul Paradis sold 175 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $9,105.25.

On Monday, April 29th, Paul Paradis sold 75 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,503.75.

On Friday, April 26th, Paul Paradis sold 335 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $19,587.45.

On Friday, April 19th, Paul Paradis sold 175 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $9,807.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $111,613.25.

On Friday, April 5th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $111,300.70.

On Monday, April 1st, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $118,275.50.

On Friday, March 22nd, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $119,459.90.

NASDAQ SEZL opened at $89.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.66. The stock has a market cap of $509.51 million and a P/E ratio of 39.41. Sezzle Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 62.26%. The firm had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sezzle stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 158,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.79% of Sezzle at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Further Reading

