Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Trading Up 4.6%

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.50 and last traded at $93.96. Approximately 47,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 71,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.86.

Sezzle Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $527.31 million and a PE ratio of 39.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.66.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Sezzle news, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total transaction of $162,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,800.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $90,875.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,100.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total transaction of $162,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,800.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,745 shares of company stock worth $1,121,130. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

