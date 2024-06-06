Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,813 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Shopify were worth $20,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $742,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,170,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Shopify by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,322,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,713,000 after acquiring an additional 89,063 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.74.

Shopify stock opened at $60.71 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.90. The company has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.27.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

