Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.26 and last traded at $59.43. 2,594,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 10,318,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.70.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.74.

The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of -360.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.90.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Shopify by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

