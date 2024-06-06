SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.29

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.29 and last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 85324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

SIBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SI-BONE from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

SI-BONE Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $554.27 million, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.45 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $56,010.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $56,010.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $59,509.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,868 shares of company stock valued at $310,659 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in SI-BONE by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

