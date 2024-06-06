Siacoin (SC) Price Tops $0.0066 on Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 6th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $376.65 million and $5.82 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71,053.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $493.85 or 0.00695036 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.00119713 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00008473 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00041339 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.37 or 0.00229923 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00060315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00089476 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,487,005,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,457,687,996 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.