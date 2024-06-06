Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) to Issue $1.54 Dividend

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 1.5428 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Société BIC Trading Up 2.6 %

BICEY opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.08. Société BIC has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $39.57.

About Société BIC

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, glitter pens, markers, graphic and coloring pencils, shavers, mechanical pencils, sticky notes, printing products, stationery dyes, leads, white boards, correction tapes; pocket, utility, and decorated lighters; paints, gouache, watercolor, gels, highlighters, and various other products.

