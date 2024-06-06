Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) to Issue $1.54 Dividend

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 1.5428 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.
Société BIC Trading Up 2.6 %
BICEY opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.08. Société BIC has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $39.57.
About Société BIC
