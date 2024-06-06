SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 2.4%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.86. Approximately 4,197,425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 45,698,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 31,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $192,523.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,918,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $40,625.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 982,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,565,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 31,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $192,523.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,918,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,515 shares of company stock worth $1,914,925 in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

