Sourcebio International (LON:SBI) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI – Get Free Report) were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.47). Approximately 1,571,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 931% from the average daily volume of 152,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.41).

Sourcebio International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 115 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 115. The firm has a market capitalization of £85.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,277.78.

About Sourcebio International

Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's services cover histopathology cancer screening and clinical diagnostic services; DNA sequencing services and precision medicine to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academia, contract research organizations, and other research markets; shelf-life testing services and equipment; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

