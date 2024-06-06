Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $63.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.93. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

