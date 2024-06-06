Southern Community Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:SCBS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Southern Community Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:SCBS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Southern Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SCBS stock remained flat at $18.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.63. Southern Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

About Southern Community Bancshares

Southern Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in northern Alabama. It accepts checking, saving, money market, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, Christmas club, and kids club savings accounts.

