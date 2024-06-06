Southern Community Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:SCBS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Southern Community Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:SCBS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Southern Community Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of SCBS stock remained flat at $18.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.63. Southern Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.
About Southern Community Bancshares
