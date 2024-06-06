S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 278.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,466 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $22,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE SPGI traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $438.29. 162,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,972. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $137.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

