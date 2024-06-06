Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CXM. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $194.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.50 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,928.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 49,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $641,519.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 595,712 shares in the company, valued at $7,762,127.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,928.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 495,273 shares of company stock valued at $6,083,127. Company insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter worth about $494,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter worth about $1,227,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter worth about $597,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 4.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter worth about $1,012,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

