Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) fell 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.56 and last traded at $33.71. 206,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 417,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Get Spyre Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SYRE

Spyre Therapeutics Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.49.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.30). Research analysts predict that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

About Spyre Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.