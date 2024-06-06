Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.72

Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 36.72 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 36.22 ($0.46), with a volume of 1613390 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.44).

Staffline Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of £50.36 million, a PE ratio of -700.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 30.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 27.37.

Get Staffline Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Staffline Group

In other news, insider Thomas Spain sold 227,465 shares of Staffline Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.45), for a total value of £79,612.75 ($102,002.24). Insiders sold a total of 414,622 shares of company stock valued at $13,475,497 in the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.