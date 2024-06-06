State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 508,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $39,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.48. 1,489,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.58.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

